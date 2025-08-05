HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi felicitated at NDA meet over Operation Sindoor

Tue, 05 August 2025
10:33
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor. 

The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met here in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024. 

Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', senior leaders of the BJP and its allies joined in felicitating Modi. The government has asserted that it military attack on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 brought the neighbouring country to its knees. PTI

LIVE! E20 Petrol does not cause drastic drop in fuel efficiency

'It's A Big Day, Anything Is Possible'

'Many are saying that some significant announcement regarding Jammu and Kashmir or even separate statehoods might come; that possibility cannot be ruled out given today's date.'

Rape convict Ram Rahim gets another parole

This comes months after Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak after being granted a 21-day furlough in April.

Dummy bomb goes undetected at Red Fort, 7 cops suspended

The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August, they added.

Foreign visitors may need to pay $15,000 bond to enter US

The Trump administration is implementing a pilot program requiring visitors from countries with high visa overstay rates to pay a bond of up to USD 15,000.

