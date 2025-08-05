Missing man's frozen body found after 28 years

13:03

Representational image





The remains were found in the Lady Meadows area of Palas, Kohistan, and identified as those of Naseer Uddin, who disappeared during a snowstorm while travelling through the remote Supat Valley, as per ARY News. Remarkably well-preserved despite the passage of 28 years, the body was identified through a national identity card found in his pocket.

The body of a man who went missing in 1997 has been discovered on a melting glacier in the Kohistan mountains of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), exposed nearly three decades later due to climate change-induced ice melt, ARY News reported on Tuesday.