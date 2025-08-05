Mehbooba calls for 15-minute blackout today over Art 370 abrogation

00:30

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti





"August 4, 2019 we were silenced. August 5 our voice, our rights, our Constitution taken away without our consent. What was ours by birth and by belonging was stripped away overnight. Not a whisper of warning. Not a shred of justice. Today, we remember. We resist."





"As a mark of protest and collective mourning, I urge all who carry this wound to join in a 15-minute blackout tonight at 9 pm. Turn off the lights. Let the silence speak. Let the darkness remind the world of what was lost and what still lives in us," Mufti posted on her X handle.





While officials said the blackout was observed at some places in Pulwama and Sopore areas, the PDP posted videos of people observing the blackout in Srinagar and Shopian as well.





"In response to Ms Mehbooba Mufti's call, PDP workers from Srinagar observed a 15-minute lights-out protest silently rejecting the unilateral move of 5th August 2019 that stripped J-K of its autonomy and safeguards," the party said in a series of posts on its X handle. -- PTI

