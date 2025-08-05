HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

K'taka right-wing leader, 2 others arrested for poisoning school water tank

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
15:32
Representational image
Representational image
The Karnataka Police recently arrested a Sri Rama Sene leader and his two accomplices for allegedly contaminating the drinking water at a government primary school in Hulikatti village under Belagavi district. Eleven children had fallen ill after drinking contaminated water last month.

The trio had allegedly laced the drinking water with pesticides as part of a conspiracy against the headmaster of the school, who belongs to a minority faith.

The three accused have been identified as Sagar Patil, president of the Savadatti taluk unit of Sri Ram Sene, Krishna Madar, and Magangouda Patil. 
--  Indian Express

TOP STORIES

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away
Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

LIVE! 6 aircraft engine shutdowns, 3 May Day call since Jan
LIVE! 6 aircraft engine shutdowns, 3 May Day call since Jan

Op Sindoor impact: IAF, Navy to place mega orders for BrahMos
Op Sindoor impact: IAF, Navy to place mega orders for BrahMos

The Navy would be using the missiles for equipping its Veer-class warships while the Indian Air Force would be using them to equip its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jet fleet, the sources said.

Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79
Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Malik had served as the 18th governor of Goa between November 3, 2019, and August 18, 2020.

India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'
India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'

'America is adopting the typical 'my way or the highway'/'Either you are with us or against us' stance.' 'This is a policy India is not going to accept.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD