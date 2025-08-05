K'taka right-wing leader, 2 others arrested for poisoning school water tank

The Karnataka Police recently arrested a Sri Rama Sene leader and his two accomplices for allegedly contaminating the drinking water at a government primary school in Hulikatti village under Belagavi district. Eleven children had fallen ill after drinking contaminated water last month.
The trio had allegedly laced the drinking water with pesticides as part of a conspiracy against the headmaster of the school, who belongs to a minority faith.
The three accused have been identified as Sagar Patil, president of the Savadatti taluk unit of Sri Ram Sene, Krishna Madar, and Magangouda Patil.
-- Indian Express