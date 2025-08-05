HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India and Philippines are friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM

Tue, 05 August 2025
14:31
India and the Philippines on Tuesday entered into a strategic partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the strengthening of defence relations was a symbol of deep mutual trust between the two nations. 

The two countries announced their strategic partnership after bilateral talks between Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. here. 

"It is a matter of pleasure that today we have decided to elevate our relations to the status of a strategic partnership. A comprehensive action plan has also been formulated to translate the potential of this partnership into results," Modi said. 

India and the Philippines are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations and the two leaders released a postage stamp to commemorate the occasion. Modi also thanked the Philippine government for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and standing with India in the fight against terrorism. 

"India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise to the future," Modi said. The PM said the Philippines is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and 'MAHASAGAR' vision. -- PTI

