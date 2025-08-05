HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IMD issues red alert in 3 districts of Kerala

Tue, 05 August 2025
12:59
image
Overnight heavy rains caused waterlogging in roads and low-lying areas in many parts of Kerala and water levels of several rivers and dams in the state rose on Tuesday. 

As the heavy rains continued in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts for the day. It also issued an orange alert in five other districts and a yellow alert in the remaining six districts for the day. 

A red alert indicates an extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. Many dams operated for power generation and irrigation services in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts were at the 'third stage of alert' in view of the rise in their water levels. In Kochi, a private taxi fell into an open canal alongside a road as the area was completely waterlogged due to the heavy rains. The driver was using a navigation tool and could not see the canal alongside the road, which was submerged in rainwater, police said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik passes away
LIVE! Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik passes away

'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul
'They don't decide who is...': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticized his remarks about the Army, asserting that it's not the court's role to define who is a true Indian and that Rahul respects the Army.

Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case
Anil Ambani appears before ED in bank loan fraud case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group...

They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate
They erred by...: Modi's dig at Oppn on Op Sindoor debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Is ethanol-blended petrol damaging your vehicle? Govt says...
Is ethanol-blended petrol damaging your vehicle? Govt says...

The ministry stated that for vehicles designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, mileage may drop by just 1-2 per cent, while in other vehicles, it could be around 3-6 per cent.

