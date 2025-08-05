HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
House not running reflects ruling side's weakness: Priyanka

Tue, 05 August 2025
12:58
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dared the government to debate the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar and claimed that the fact that the House is not being able to run smoothly is a manifestation of the ruling side's weakness. 

Her remarks came amid a logjam in Parliament due to vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar. "Parliament is not functioning. It has not been functioning since so many days. Why is it so? I was thinking how difficult it is, they (the government) should speak with everyone and say that we will debate on it. How difficult it is to run the House?" Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex. 

"Have they become so weak that they are unable to ensure that the House runs. Everyday we have to do this because they don't want to discuss a particular issue. Why can't they debate it?" the Congress MP from Wayanad asked. -- PTI

