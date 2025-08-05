HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fadnavis opposes abrupt closure of kabutarkhanas

Tue, 05 August 2025
16:18
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said "abrupt" closure of kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots) in the city was not advisable, and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure controlled feeding of the birds. 

The chief minister's statement has come amid growing demand for the closure of traditional 'kabutarkhanas' in Mumbai over health risks. Fadnavis, who chaired a meeting on the issue of 'kabutarkhanas' in Mumbai, cited the importance of protecting bird life, safeguarding the environment, and ensuring public health, while making suggestions. Any decisions concerning pigeon-feeding zones must be accompanied by alternative and compassionate solutions to prevent the starvation of birds, he said. 

The BMC on Tuesday said it has taken action against 142 persons for feeding pigeons at 'kabutarkhanas' across the city and recovered a fine of Rs 68,700 between July 13 and August 3. The chief minister, in an official statement, said, "Saving the lives of pigeons, protecting the environment, and securing citizens' health all three are important. Until an alternative system is in place, the BMC should continue a regulated and controlled supply of food to the pigeons." -- PTI

