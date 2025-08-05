E20 Petrol does not cause drastic drop in fuel efficiency

10:42





In a detailed statement, the ministry said such allegations are factually incorrect and not backed by scientific analysis or expert opinion. The ministry clarified that while ethanol has lower energy density than petrol, the impact on fuel efficiency is only marginal. In a social media post the ministry stated that "the allegation that E20 leads to drastic drop in fuel efficiency is factually incorrect".





The ministry stated that for vehicles designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, mileage may drop by just 1-2 per cent, while in other vehicles, it could be around 3-6 per cent. This drop can be further reduced with better engine tuning and use of E20-compatible parts, which leading automobile manufacturers have already adopted.





The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that E20-compliant vehicles with upgraded components have been available since April 2023. On the issue of material corrosion, the ministry stated that safety standards for E20 are well-established through BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards.





In some older vehicles, minor replacements such as rubber parts or gaskets may be needed after 20,000 to 30,000 kms, but these are inexpensive and usually done during regular servicing. -- PTI

