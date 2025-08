10:55

"They do not decide who a true Indian is. It is the job of the Opposition Leader, it is his duty to ask questions to challenge the Govt. My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So, it is a misinterpretation," says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on SC pulling up LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the clash between the Indian and Chinese armies on December 9, 2022.