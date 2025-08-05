HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP member raises concerns over code 'GAY' for Gaya airport

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
15:46
image
A BJP member in Rajya Sabha has raised concerns about 'GAY' as the IATA identifier code for Gaya international airport in Bihar. In response, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply said the three-letter airport codes once assigned are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns.

The three-letter airport codes, also known as IATA location identifiers, are assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to facilitate identification of airports across various travel-related systems and processes. These codes are generally assigned using the first three letters of the location's name where the airport is situated, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. 

He also mentioned that requests for changing the code of Gaya have been received in the past by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India. 

"IATA location codes are primarily intended for commercial airline operations and are issued at the request of airline operators. Air India had earlier approached IATA seeking change of the existing airport code. However, IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of IATA Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns," Mohol said. 

The minister's responses were to queries from BJP member Bhim Singh on whether it is a fact that the Gaya international airport's code is 'GAY', which people consider socially and culturally offensive and uncomfortable. He also asked whether the government is considering to change the code name 'GAY' to a more respectful and culturally appropriate code. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams sent to Uttarkashi amid flash floods
LIVE! 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams sent to Uttarkashi amid flash floods

Devastating flashfloods hit Uttarkashi; many missing
Devastating flashfloods hit Uttarkashi; many missing

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

Amid Trump's tirade, Indian Army reminds US of Pak deal
Amid Trump's tirade, Indian Army reminds US of Pak deal

In response to US criticism of India's oil imports from Russia, the Indian Army shared a 1971 news clip highlighting the US's role in arming Pakistan.

Op Sindoor impact: IAF, Navy to place mega orders for BrahMos
Op Sindoor impact: IAF, Navy to place mega orders for BrahMos

The Navy would be using the missiles for equipping its Veer-class warships while the Indian Air Force would be using them to equip its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jet fleet, the sources said.

Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79
Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Malik had served as the 18th governor of Goa between November 3, 2019, and August 18, 2020.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD