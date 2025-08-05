Army soldiers missing after Uttarkashi cloudburst

21:22

Following the cloudburst in Uttarkashi, 8 to 10 soldiers of the Indian Army are reported missing from a camp in lower Harsil area, according to Army officials.





"Despite the loss from within its own ranks, Army personnel continue to lead relief and rescue operations in the affected region," the officials said.





Disaster swept through the Himalayan village of Dharali on way to Gangotri on Tuesday with a massive cloudburst leading to flashfloods that barrelled through homes, trees and cars, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead. -- ANI, PTI