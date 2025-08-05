Army soldiers missing after 2nd cloudburst in Uttarkashi

21:36

Uttarakhand's Sukhi Top area experienced another cloudburst on Tuesday, hours after the Dharali area also experienced huge losses due to a previous cloudburst.





Following the cloudburst, 8 to 10 soldiers of the Indian Army are reported missing from a camp in lower Harsil area, according to Army officials.





"Despite the loss from within its own ranks, Army personnel continue to lead relief and rescue operations in the affected region," the officials said.





Further information on the second cloudburst is awaited. -- ANI