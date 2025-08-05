HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army soldiers missing after 2nd cloudburst in Uttarkashi

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
21:36
image
Uttarakhand's Sukhi Top area experienced another cloudburst on Tuesday, hours after the Dharali area also experienced huge losses due to a previous cloudburst.

Following the cloudburst, 8 to 10 soldiers of the Indian Army are reported missing from a camp in lower Harsil area, according to Army officials.

"Despite the loss from within its own ranks, Army personnel continue to lead relief and rescue operations in the affected region," the officials said.

Further information on the second cloudburst is awaited.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army soldiers missing after Uttarkashi cloudburst
LIVE! Army soldiers missing after Uttarkashi cloudburst

Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 killed, houses buried
Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 killed, houses buried

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend
Trump's 24-hr threat to India; Russia steps in to defend

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has not been a good trading partner and announced that he will raise the tariffs on New Delhi 'very substantially' over the next 24 hours because it is buying Russian oil.

'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'
'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'

'America is adopting the typical 'my way or the highway'/'Either you are with us or against us' stance.' 'This is a policy India is not going to accept.'

EC suspends 4 Bengal officials for lapses in voter list
EC suspends 4 Bengal officials for lapses in voter list

The Election Commission suspended four officers and a casual worker in West Bengal for alleged dereliction of duty and lapses in preparing electoral rolls. The action follows allegations of electoral roll compromise at the behest of the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD