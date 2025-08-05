HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4-yo-daughter sexually assaulted in Thane school: Parents

Tue, 05 August 2025
08:37
Representational image
Parents of a four-year-old girl studying in a reputed school in Maharashtra's Thane city have alleged that an unidentified person sexually assaulted her, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said. 

In their complaint to police, the parents have alleged a person in blue clothes sexually assaulted their daughter in the school premises on July 30 between 11.15 am and 3 pm, the officials said on Monday. 

Taking serious note of the matter, the police examined the CCTV footage of the school as part of their probe. "We are investigating the matter under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Although the initial CCTV investigation did not reveal any suspicious movement, we are expanding the probe so that no link is left unturned," a senior police official said.

The school administration was cooperating with the police in the case, he informed. Statements of the school staff were being recorded and information was also being sought from other witnesses in the area, according to police. 

In August last year, two minor girls were sexually assaulted inside the toilet of a school at Badlapur in Thane district by a male attendant, sparking widespread protests and outrage. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was later killed in an alleged retaliatory police shootout while being escorted in a police vehicle. PTI

