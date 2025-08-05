HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams sent to Uttarkashi amid flash floods

Tue, 05 August 2025
16:20
"I have spoken to Uttarakhand CM to get information on flash flood in Dharali (Uttarkashi); 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams dispatched," says HM Amit Shah. 

A 16-member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team has reached Dharali from its 12th battalion stationed at Matli in Uttarakhand while another unit of the same strength has also been asked to rush to the cloudburst site,  officials said.

A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri on Tuesday with several houses damaged or swept away in the raging waters and at least four people killed, officials said. Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

According to initial reports, at least four people have died, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told reporters. An Army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot. 

