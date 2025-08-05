HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

192 dead in Himachal monsoon fury

Tue, 05 August 2025
Share:
16:08
image
As the monsoon continues to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported a cumulative death toll of 192 people since June 20, 2025. 

Of these, 106 deaths were caused by rain-related calamities such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drownings, while 86 people lost their lives in road accidents during the same period. 

The SDMA's cumulative monsoon damage report, released on August 5, highlights the extent of devastation caused by relentless rain. The hill state has suffered losses across sectors, including widespread damage to roads, electricity infrastructure, water supply schemes, agriculture, housing, and public institutions. 

Among the rain-related fatalities, Mandi district accounted for the highest with 23 deaths, followed by Kangra (24) and Chamba (9). Causes of death include landslides (6), flash floods (8), cloudbursts (17), drowning (20), lightning (0), fire (1), electrocution (10), and other rain-induced accidents (18). In addition, the SDMA has confirmed 86 deaths due to road accidents, with Mandi (19 deaths) and Shimla (12 deaths) topping the list, followed by Kullu (8) and Kangra (6). 

Infrastructure losses have reached staggering proportions: 449 roads remain blocked due to landslides, including major national highways like NH-21, NH-003, NH-154, and NH-305. Additionally, 753 power distribution transformers are non-functional, and 276 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

The SDMA estimates the total economic loss due to the monsoon at over Rs1,75,000 lakh (Rs1,753.63 crore), with 88,804 lakh (Rs888.04 crore) worth of damage to public property and 618.18 crore to private property, including fully or partially damaged homes, shops, and cowsheds. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams sent to Uttarkashi amid flash floods
LIVE! 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams sent to Uttarkashi amid flash floods

Devastating flashfloods hit Uttarkashi; many missing
Devastating flashfloods hit Uttarkashi; many missing

A cloudburst in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand led to flash floods, causing damage to houses and sweeping away structures. Several people are feared buried under debris.

Amid Trump's tirade, Indian Army reminds US of Pak deal
Amid Trump's tirade, Indian Army reminds US of Pak deal

In response to US criticism of India's oil imports from Russia, the Indian Army shared a 1971 news clip highlighting the US's role in arming Pakistan.

Op Sindoor impact: IAF, Navy to place mega orders for BrahMos
Op Sindoor impact: IAF, Navy to place mega orders for BrahMos

The Navy would be using the missiles for equipping its Veer-class warships while the Indian Air Force would be using them to equip its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jet fleet, the sources said.

Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79
Former J-K governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79

Malik had served as the 18th governor of Goa between November 3, 2019, and August 18, 2020.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD