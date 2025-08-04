Will protect economic security: India on Trump threat

23:32





The government's reply came soon after US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariff 'substantially' on India for Russian oil purchase.





"Targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable," said the MEA.





India has been targeted by US and European Union for importing oil from Russia after commencement of Ukraine conflict, the MEA said.





Giving clarification on Russian oil deal, the MEA said that India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after outbreak of Ukraine conflict.





"India's imports from Russia are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to Indian consumer," it said.





More details soon. -- PTI

Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, the ministry of external affairs said on Monday.