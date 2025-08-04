HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Will protect economic security: India on Trump threat

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
23:32
image
Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, the ministry of external affairs said on Monday. 

The government's reply came soon after US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariff 'substantially' on India for Russian oil purchase. 

"Targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable," said the MEA. 

India has been targeted by US and European Union for importing oil from Russia after commencement of Ukraine conflict, the MEA said. 

Giving clarification on Russian oil deal, the MEA said that India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after outbreak of Ukraine conflict. 

"India's imports from Russia are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to Indian consumer," it said. 

More details soon. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic

A 2-2 series result seems fair, for a 1-3 loss would have been cruelly unjust --- especially to Siraj, who bowled 185.3 overs in the series for 23 wickets and never seemed to give up belief.

Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil
Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India over Russian oil

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump said in a social media post on Monday.

Live! Modi to make statement in LS tomorrow amid J-K buzz
Live! Modi to make statement in LS tomorrow amid J-K buzz

'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'

'Trump is likely being purposefully vague, hoping that this lack of clarity will pressure India, fearing the worst, to agree to scale back its imports of Russian oil.'

India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!

A look at India's narrowest victories by run margin -- games that tested nerves, showcased grit, and etched unforgettable drama into Test history.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD