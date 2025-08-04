Trump vows substantial tariff hike on India over Russian oil

21:06





"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump said in a social media post.





"They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added.





Last week, Trump mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said that the two countries can take their "dead economies down together", a remark which prompted New Delhi to say that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. -- PTI

