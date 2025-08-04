HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee resigns as party's chief whip in Lok Sabha

Mon, 04 August 2025
18:25
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday said he has resigned as the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, amid run-ins with colleague Mahua Moitra.

He announced his resignation after attending a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as 'didi' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Banerjee told a news channel.

The virtual meeting was attended by TMC MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

A well-known advocate, Banerjee is a four-time MP from Sreerampur.

His frequent run-ins with the TMC's Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra, and a public spat with former cricketer and party MP Kirti Azad had earlier embarrassed the party.  -- PTI

