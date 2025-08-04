The big fat 'fake' Indian wedding - Gen Z's latest party trend

What comes to mind when you think of a big fat Indian wedding?Dazzling lights, glittering outfits, Bollywood hits, a lavish spread of food and an atmosphere soaked in celebration. Everything feels extravagant, emotional and larger than life.
Now imagine all of that without the bride and groom. No pheras (a Hindu marriage ritual where the couple takes seven rounds around a sacred fire), no relatives, no tearful farewells. Just the party.
Welcome to the world of fake weddings - a rising trend in Indian cities where people gather to enjoy the wedding party, minus the actual marriage.