The big fat 'fake' Indian wedding - Gen Z's latest party trend

Now imagine all of that without the bride and groom. No pheras (a Hindu marriage ritual where the couple takes seven rounds around a sacred fire), no relatives, no tearful farewells. Just the party.





Welcome to the world of fake weddings - a rising trend in Indian cities where people gather to enjoy the wedding party, minus the actual marriage.





What comes to mind when you think of a big fat Indian wedding?Dazzling lights, glittering outfits, Bollywood hits, a lavish spread of food and an atmosphere soaked in celebration. Everything feels extravagant, emotional and larger than life.