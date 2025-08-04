HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The big fat 'fake' Indian wedding - Gen Z's latest party trend

Mon, 04 August 2025
14:01
What comes to mind when you think of a big fat Indian wedding?Dazzling lights, glittering outfits, Bollywood hits, a lavish spread of food and an atmosphere soaked in celebration. Everything feels extravagant, emotional and larger than life.

Now imagine all of that without the bride and groom. No pheras (a Hindu marriage ritual where the couple takes seven rounds around a sacred fire), no relatives, no tearful farewells. Just the party.

Welcome to the world of fake weddings - a rising trend in Indian cities where people gather to enjoy the wedding party, minus the actual marriage.

Read more here. 

LIVE! Insects can enter, says Air India after roaches on flight
Staring at defeat, India defend selection strategy
'Yeah, 100 per cent. That's a good question, and I think that's something we'll obviously reflect on after the tour, the things we could have done better.'

If you're a true Indian, you wouldn't say...: SC raps Rahul
'You are Leader of Opposition. Say things in Parliament, why do you have say it on social media?'

Why Trump Is Upset With India
'We can't rule out the possibility that this was personal for Trump: That he was upset with India for not letting him take credit for a role in the ceasefire with Pakistan, with Modi for giving detailed rejections of his various...

Schoolboy in...: Tharoor on Trump's 'dead economy' remark
The entire impact of Trump's tariff policies over the last six months or so has taken the whole world back, and India too had a bit of a jolt just two to three days ago, Tharoor said.

