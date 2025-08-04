HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tharoor apologises to Team India for doubts about Oval Test outcome

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
21:00
image
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday apologised to Team India for expressing a "spasm of doubt" about the outcome of the cricket Test match at the Oval in London, as he hailed the team's series-levelling victory against England. 

Paceman's Mohammed Siraj's warrior spirit steered India to a series-levelling six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test in London on Monday, bringing a fitting end to one of the most intensely-fought and drama-filled showdowns in recent times. 

In a post on X, Tharoor, an avid cricket fan, said, "Words fail me.WHAT A WIN! Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for Team India on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special."   

"I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But @mdsirajofficial never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes??" 

In a post on Sunday, Tharoor had expressed doubts about the match's outcome, while recalling the grit of now-retired Virat Kohli. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!

A look at India's narrowest victories by run margin -- games that tested nerves, showcased grit, and etched unforgettable drama into Test history.

'10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA!'
'10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA!'

'Iron body with heart of a Lion. Mohammed Siraj.'

Siraj's 143kph Yorker Finishes Off England!
Siraj's 143kph Yorker Finishes Off England!

Mohammed Siraj's ferocious 143kph yorker that sent Gus Atkinson's stumps flying, securing India's narrowest ever Test win by runs.

LIVE! IndiGo flight develops flat tyre at Jabalpur airport
LIVE! IndiGo flight develops flat tyre at Jabalpur airport

Didn't request Mahadevi's relocation: Vantara
Didn't request Mahadevi's relocation: Vantara

Vantara did not initiate or request the relocation of the elephant named Mahadevi from a monastery in Kolhapur to its facility in Jamnagar but served only as the 'court-appointed recipient facility', the NGO said in a statement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD