Tharoor apologises to Team India for doubts about Oval Test outcome

21:00





Paceman's Mohammed Siraj's warrior spirit steered India to a series-levelling six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test in London on Monday, bringing a fitting end to one of the most intensely-fought and drama-filled showdowns in recent times.





In a post on X, Tharoor, an avid cricket fan, said, "Words fail me.WHAT A WIN! Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for Team India on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special."





"I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But @mdsirajofficial never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes??"





In a post on Sunday, Tharoor had expressed doubts about the match's outcome, while recalling the grit of now-retired Virat Kohli. -- PTI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday apologised to Team India for expressing a "spasm of doubt" about the outcome of the cricket Test match at the Oval in London, as he hailed the team's series-levelling victory against England.