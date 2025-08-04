HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Soren was passionate about empowering tribals: PM

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
10:45
Shibu and Hemant Soren
Shibu and Hemant Soren
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, saying he was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81. Modi spoke to the prominent tribal leader's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expressed his condolences. 

He said on X, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden." He added, "Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti." PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! If you're a true Indian you wouldn't say it: SC slams Rahul
LIVE! If you're a true Indian you wouldn't say it: SC slams Rahul

'We are in for a cracker'
'We are in for a cracker'

In mounting tension, Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton struggled to get bat on ball, surviving several frenzied appeals before the umpires decided it was too dark to continue.

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away

Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren is on ventilator support in critical condition. Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was airlifted to Delhi after suffering a brain stroke.

What does colour...?: Shankaracharya on 'saffron terror' term
What does colour...?: Shankaracharya on 'saffron terror' term

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case was a "slap on the face" of people who coined the term "saffron terror".

India portrays itself as US's friend, but...: Trump aide
India portrays itself as US's friend, but...: Trump aide

Miller said that US President Donald Trump has a 'tremendous' relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the peace options for the region are on the table.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD