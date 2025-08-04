HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shiv Sena leader alleges 'housing jihad' in two slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai suburb

Mon, 04 August 2025
22:48
File image
File image
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday claimed some builders have conspired to allot houses belonging to Hindus to Muslims in two slum redevelopment projects in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai as part of "housing jihad".

Addressing a news conference, Nirupam alleged these builders were attempting to alter the city's demographic composition.

"Builders have conspired to give houses belonging to Hindus to Muslims in two slum redevelopment projects in Jogeshwari, a suburb in Mumbai. Through this housing jihad, builders are attempting to alter the city's demographic composition," he said. 

Nirupam claimed the number of houses in the Paradise Zone of Jogeshwari-Oshiwara increased from 44 to 95 after redevelopment. 

All 51 newly added houses are allegedly being allotted to Muslims.

He claimed 30 of these houses have been allotted in the names of the two sons of builder Abdul Gani Kitabullah. 

With Muslims purchasing houses previously owned by Hindus, the entire locality has now become Muslim-majority, Nirupam alleged.

In the Shri Shankar Slum Redevelopment Scheme, there were 67 houses, with only six Muslim families. But after redevelopment, the number of houses rose to 123, and the additional units have allegedly been sold to Muslims.

Nirupam claimed that the land previously housed a Ganesh temple and space for a Devi mandap, which have now been removed, and a madrasa set up. -- PTI

