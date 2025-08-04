HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shibu Soren's body to be brought to Ranchi in evening

Mon, 04 August 2025
14:36
The mortal remains of the former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren will be brought to Ranchi from Delhi around 5.30 pm on Monday, a JMM leader said. His body will be taken to his native village in Ramgarh district on Tuesday and his last rites will be performed there, he said. 

"The mortal remains of 'Guruji' will be brought to Ranchi around 5.30 pm. His body will be kept at his residence in Morabadi area on Monday. On Tuesday morning, it will be taken to his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district, where his final rites will be performed," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told PTI. 

"Guruji's demise is like a Himayalan loss for the party and the people of Jharkhand, especially the tribals, indigenous, oppressed, deprived, Dalits, labourers and farmers," he said. Soren struggled against the tide in his life and never lost, Bhattacharya said. 

"Guruji has always shown the path of education against ignorance, fighting against exploitation and struggling for a life of dignity. His teachings will remain a solid pillar, inspiring every party member to never accept defeat even in the most challenging circumstances," he added. -- PTI

