      
Several areas of Varanasi flooded as Ganga overflows

Mon, 04 August 2025
09:19
The area near the Nakkhi ghat in Benares
Several areas in Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh were flooded on Monday following incessant heavy rainfall and a rise in the water level of the River Ganga. The water level of the river has been continuously rising since Saturday. 

In response to the deteriorating situation, plying boats on the Ganga has been banned. Several Varanasi residents were seen wading through knee-deep water. Waterlogging caused traffic snarls in the city. Taking stock of the flood crisis, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed all ministers in charge to immediately visit their assigned districts, inspect relief camps, and directly engage with affected families. 

He instructed senior officials--including DMs, SPs, and CMOs--to stay on the ground and ensure 24x7 monitoring, said a release on Saturday. The chief minister has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations across 12 affected districts, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated and stressing the need for sensitivity, speed and transparency. The Chief Minister emphasised that the supply of relief materials and food packets must be timely and of high quality, with no compromise on standards. 

Emphasising urgency, he ordered round-the-clock surveillance of embankments, swift drainage from waterlogged areas, and comprehensive arrangements for food, medicine, sanitation, and the needs of women and children in relief camps. 

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety, food, shelter, and healthcare of every citizen affected by the floods. According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh during 3rd-6th August. -- PTI

