18:48

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by nearly 419 points to close above the 81,000 level on Monday following gains in metal, commodities and auto shares amid a firm trend in global markets.





Snapping the two-day falling streak, the 30-share Sensex gained 418.81 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 81,018.72 with 26 of its constituents ending higher and four down.





During the day, it climbed 493.28 points or 0.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,093.19. -- PTI