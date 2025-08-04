HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Security forces recover arms, explosives from J-K's Kupwara

Mon, 04 August 2025
23:39
File image
Security forces have recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the forest area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

"During a three-day joint search operation by BSF, Army and JKP (police) in forest areas of Kalaroos, District Kupwara, a terrorist hideout was detected on Monday, leading to recovery of a large quantity of warlike stores," an official said.

The recoveries included 12 Chinese grenades, one Chinese pistol with ammunition, a Kenwood radio set, a detailed literature for making IEDs in Urdu and fire sticks, they said.

"As per intelligence inputs, terrorists were directed by their Pakistani handlers to use these to target state police and other security forces in the coming days.

"This operation by security forces has foiled the nefarious plans of terrorists and their Pak-based handlers for disturbing peace in the Kashmir valley," the official said. -- PTI

