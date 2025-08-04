Rupee plunges 52 paise to close at 87.70 against US dollar

18:51

The rupee depreciated 52 paise to close at 87.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as sustained foreign fund outflows and trade tariff uncertainties dented investors' sentiment.





Forex traders said US President Donald Trump's tariffs triggered fresh concerns over a much wider disruption in the global trade landscape.





The domestic currency declined during the day on demand for dollars from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.21 against the greenback, touching an intra-day low of 87.70 against the American currency. -- PTI