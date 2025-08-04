HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RS adjourned for the day over Shibu Soren's death

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
11:50
Shibu Soren was 81
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the day as a mark of respect following the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren. JMM founder and three time Jharkhand chief minister Soren, 81, died on Monday. 

Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood in their places as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Thereafter, Harivansh announced adjournment of proceedings for the day. No official business was taken up.

Harivansh described Soren as a grassroot leader who worked for the empowerment of tribal communities, poor and the downtrodden. -- PTI

