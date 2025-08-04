RS adjourned for the day over Shibu Soren's death

11:50

Shibu Soren was 81





Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood in their places as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Thereafter, Harivansh announced adjournment of proceedings for the day. No official business was taken up.





Harivansh described Soren as a grassroot leader who worked for the empowerment of tribal communities, poor and the downtrodden. -- PTI

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the day as a mark of respect following the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren. JMM founder and three time Jharkhand chief minister Soren, 81, died on Monday.