HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nuclear submarines are in Russian region: Trump

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
12:10
image
US President Donald Trump has said that nuclear submarines have been deployed in Russia. "They are in the region, yeah -- where they have to be," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday. 

When asked if there was anything Russia could do to avoid sanctions at this point, Trump said, "Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed." 

He further said that he was looking for fairness and not leverage when he was imposing tariffs. "I'm not looking for leverage -- I'm looking for fairness. We want to see reciprocal wherever we can, and all I can say is this: our country will be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars." 

Trump said on Friday that he was ordering two US Navy nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions," in response to remarks by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Former President and current deputy chairman of its Security Council.

In what he called an effort to be "prepared," Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had "ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that." 

Trump later on Friday said the repositioned nuclear submarines were moved "closer to Russia," CNN reported. 

He said Thursday he intended to place new sanctions on Moscow, and called Russia's attacks on Ukraine "disgusting." In an earlier social media message, Trump said the Ukraine war "should have never happened," as per CNN. "This is Biden's War, not 'TRUMP's.' I'm just here to see if I can stop it!" Trump wrote. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Chocolates, biometric: How dossier nails Pak's Pahalgam plot
Chocolates, biometric: How dossier nails Pak's Pahalgam plot

Security agencies have gathered evidence, including Pakistani government documents and biometric data, confirming that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were Pakistani nationals.

LIVE! Schoolboy in playground: Tharoor on Trump's 'dead economy'
LIVE! Schoolboy in playground: Tharoor on Trump's 'dead economy'

Can India pull off a heist at The Oval?
Can India pull off a heist at The Oval?

'Tomorrow we can just focus on doing a good warm-up, get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again.'

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away

Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren is on ventilator support in critical condition. Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was airlifted to Delhi after suffering a brain stroke.

What does colour...?: Shankaracharya on 'saffron terror' term
What does colour...?: Shankaracharya on 'saffron terror' term

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case was a "slap on the face" of people who coined the term "saffron terror".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD