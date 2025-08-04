HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NSA, IB chief meet Shah on Art 370 anniv eve

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
22:00
File image
File image
On the eve of the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the top security brass closeted with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and is believed to have discussed the security situation in the country.   

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka met the home minister in his chamber at the Parliament House complex on Monday, sources said.

The details of the meeting are not known, but it is understood that they discussed the prevailing security situation of the country, the sources said.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The sixth anniversary of the landmark event comes amidst a growing chorus for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah had promised that the statehood would be restored once the situation in the UT becomes normal, without giving a timeline.

On July 20, in an interview with PTI, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a forceful plea for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay, and indicated that all avenues, including legal options, were being explored by the ruling National Conference in this regard. --  PTI

TOP STORIES

Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic

A 2-2 series result seems fair, for a 1-3 loss would have been cruelly unjust --- especially to Siraj, who bowled 185.3 overs in the series for 23 wickets and never seemed to give up belief.

'10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA!'
'10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA!'

'Iron body with heart of a Lion. Mohammed Siraj.'

India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!

A look at India's narrowest victories by run margin -- games that tested nerves, showcased grit, and etched unforgettable drama into Test history.

Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!

Mohammed Siraj's match-winning spell in The Oval Test reminded us all what Test cricket -- and fast bowling -- is truly about: Discipline, endurance, and unwavering grit, says Aadharsh A V.

Live! Modi to make statement in LS tomorrow amid J-K buzz
Live! Modi to make statement in LS tomorrow amid J-K buzz

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD