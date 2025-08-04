NSA, IB chief meet Shah on Art 370 anniv eve

22:00

File image





National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka met the home minister in his chamber at the Parliament House complex on Monday, sources said.





The details of the meeting are not known, but it is understood that they discussed the prevailing security situation of the country, the sources said.





On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.





The sixth anniversary of the landmark event comes amidst a growing chorus for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.





Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah had promised that the statehood would be restored once the situation in the UT becomes normal, without giving a timeline.





On July 20, in an interview with PTI, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a forceful plea for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay, and indicated that all avenues, including legal options, were being explored by the ruling National Conference in this regard. -- PTI

On the eve of the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the top security brass closeted with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and is believed to have discussed the security situation in the country.