The body reached Bhubaneswar airport from AIIMS Delhi. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida pays final tribute to the Balanga victim. -- ANI

The mortal remains of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by miscreants on July 19 in Balanga from Puri district, arrived in Odisha on Sunday evening. The 15-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in the national capital, after the incident.