Monsoon havoc in Himachal: 184 dead, roads and utilities severely hit

Mon, 04 August 2025
Himachal Pradesh remains severely affected by the ongoing 2025 monsoon, with heavy rainfall triggering widespread damage to life and infrastructure. On Tuesday, a total of 309 roads -- including National Highway 305 -- were blocked due to landslides and flash floods. 

Additionally, 236 water supply schemes and 113 distribution transformers (DTRs) were reported to be non-functional, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). 

The official cumulative report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) records 184 fatalities so far during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 3, 2025. Of these, 103 deaths were directly attributed to rain-related causes such as landslides (17), flash floods (8), cloudbursts (17), drowning (20), electrocution (7), and other weather-triggered incidents (34). Another 81 people lost their lives in road accidents, mostly due to treacherous conditions on hilly terrain and damaged roads. 

A total of 309 roads, including National Highway 305 (NH-305), remain blocked due to landslides and debris flows. The SDMA also confirmed that 236 water supply schemes and 113 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are currently non-functional, significantly affecting public life and essential services. 

District-wise data shows that Mandi has emerged as the worst-hit region, reporting 23 rain-related deaths and 14 fatalities in road accidents. The district also leads in terms of infrastructure damage, with 167 roads blocked, and the highest number of disruptions to water supply (74 schemes) and power services (91 transformers). -- ANI

