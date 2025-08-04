Modi to make statement in LS tomorrow amid J-K buzz

21:36

Omar Abdullah





On this date six years ago, Article 370 was abrogated, and two months after that the state was converted into a Union territory and Ladakh hived off as a separate entity.





On the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 the UT is abuzz with rumours as to what awaits it tomorrow.





Taking heed of the same, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: 'I've heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either.





'I'm still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow.





'And no, I haven't had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let's see this time tomorrow.'





Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a statement in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.





Could it be on restoring the Union territory's statehood?





Watch this space...

Is something afoot in Jammu-Kashmir on August 5, Tuesday?