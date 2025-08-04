HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man swept away by swollen river during picnic in Meghalaya

Mon, 04 August 2025
10:22
Tourists swim in the waters of Krang Suri Waterfall in Meghalaya
An official of the Meghalaya Agriculture Department was swept away by strong currents of the Ganol River in West Garo Hills district while attempting to cross the water body during a family picnic, police said on Monday. 

The missing official, identified as Teseng M Sangma, was posted at Ampati in South West Garo Hills district and resided in staff quarters near Dolampong in Araimile police station area in Tura. Teseng had gone to Sella Wari near Ganol River for a picnic along with his family on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place when he tried to cross the river, which was in spate due to continuous rainfall the previous night, they said.

His family told the police that he was swept away by the strong currents and disappeared. Search and rescue teams from the Fire and Emergency Services, along with local swimmers and volunteers, were immediately pressed into service. Despite their efforts, they were unable to locate the officer till Sunday evening. 

"Due to poor visibility, the search operation was called off around 7.30 pm and it will resume on Monday morning," West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said. Heavy overnight rainfall on Saturday led to a sharp rise in water levels of several rivers across the Garo Hills region, including the Ganol River at Sella Wari, making conditions extremely dangerous for river-based activities. PTI

