Man slits woman's throat for refusing to convert

Mon, 04 August 2025
13:23
Representational image
In a chilling crime that has sent shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh, a 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Navara, Nepanagar police station area in Burhanpur, for allegedly refusing to convert to Islam and marry her tormentor, reports NDTV.

The victim, Bhagyashree Namdev Dhanuk, was attacked inside her home allegedly by Sheikh Raees (42), who slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her dead on the spot. Police arrested the accused within hours.

The victim's sister, Subhadra Bai, made a harrowing allegation: "Raees used to grab her hair, beat her, harass her... He had been pressuring her for marriage and religious conversion for a long time. My sister refused, so he entered the house at night and slit her throat."

Additional Superintendent of Police SP Burhanpur Antar Singh Kanesh confirmed that the accused has been charged under sections of murder and atrocity, and is in custody.

