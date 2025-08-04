HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Large cache of arms, ammo seized from apartment near Kolkata, 1 held

Mon, 04 August 2025
20:36
A large cache of arms and ammunition were seized from a flat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, a senior police official said. 

The detective department of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate arrested one Madhusudan Mukherjee, who was allegedly in possession of the flat, in connection with the seizure, the official said. 

Sixteen firearms and 904 rounds of ammunition were seized from the flat in Rahara on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, said deputy commissioner of police, detective department, Charu Sharma. 

The police also seized around Rs 1 lakh in cash, 248 grams of gold and more than 10 kg antique coins, the value of which is being examined, the police officer said. 

She said that of the 16 arms seized, there were five long arms, one pump action gun, a bolt action rifle, two double-barreled rifles and one single-barreled rifle. 

"Apart from these, nine small arms were also recovered, of which are one 9 mm pistol, two 7 mm pistols, three revolvers and three single-shot guns," she said. 

The officer said that 905 rounds of ammunition were also seized from the flat. -- PTI

