'Kamal Haasan working to defame Hindus': VHP on actor's Sanatan remarks

Mon, 04 August 2025
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday slammed Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan over his controversial remarks on Sanatan' and accused him of working with an agenda to defame Hindu society. 

This came after actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Haasan stoked a political row with his remarks that education is the only weapon that could break the chains of autocracy and the Sanatan Dharma. 

VHP national secretary general Surendra Jain said those who say such things about 'Sanatan' are either "mischievous" or innocent. 

"Haasan cannot be innocent. He is deliberately working under an agenda to defame Hindu society," he said when asked for comment. 

The senior VHP functionary also slammed NCP-SP leader Jitendra Ahwad for his reported remarks that Sanatan has ruined India, saying both Haasan and Ahwad are of the same mentality. 

"You have courage to even say this much about Sanatan because Sanatan is kind and allows every kind of opposition and dissent," Jain said. 

"But, abusive language is not acceptable in any civilised society," he added. -- PTI

