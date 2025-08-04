HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo flight develops flat tyre at Jabalpur airport

Mon, 04 August 2025
20:06
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a flat tyre in the apron of the Dumna airport in Jabalpur on Monday, delaying its take-off by more than four hours, an airport official said.

Most of the passengers of the stranded flight were later flown to their destination via Bengaluru and Delhi after a replacement tyre was flown in from Delhi, he said.

IndiGo spokesperson could not be contacted for comments.

The IndiGo flight arrived at the Dumna airport from Mumbai at noon. One of the tyres of the aircraft deflated while it was parked in the apron after the passengers had alighted safely, Dumna Airport Director Rajeev Ratan Pandey told PTI over the phone.

The IndiGo aircraft was to return to Mumbai at 12.40 pm, but it couldn't due to the tyre problem, he added.

The delayed flight with some passengers onboard returned to Mumbai at 5.30 pm after the rear tyre was replaced, the director said.  -- PTI

