If we can come together...: Raj asks partymen to end feuds

Mon, 04 August 2025
20:52
MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday asked party activists to take a cue from himself and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, who came together after 20 years, and stop intra-party bickering. 

The MNS chief addressed a gathering of party workers in Mumbai. 

An MNS functionary said Raj Thackeray asked party workers to focus on strengthening the organisation ahead of elections to local bodies. 

He also asked us to take along those party workers who have not been active for different reasons. 

"He (Thackeray) asked party workers to end internal bickering. Rajsaheb said if he and Uddhav Thackeray can come together after 20 years, then why can't the party workers put an end to their disputes," the functionary said. 

Estranged cousins, Raj and Uddhav, shared a political stage last month to celebrate the Maharashtra government's rollback of two contentious GRs on a three-language formula for students of classes 1 to 5 amid Hindi "imposition" controversy. -- PTI

