I want Israel to feed starving Gazans: Trump

"We want the people fed -- and we're the only country that's really doing that. We're putting up money to get the people fed... We want Israel to get them fed," Trump said.





"We don't want people to starve, and there's some bad things happening," he added.





Trump said he doesn't think the war in Gaza is a genocide, asserting that "some horrible things happened" during the Hamas-led onslaught that triggered the war on October 7, 2023, The Times of Israel reported.





Trump was asked by reporters whether he characterizes Israel's response as a genocide. "I don't think it's that," he responded, The Times of Israel reported. "They're in a war," Trump added. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump has said that he wants Israel to feed the hungry people of Gaza. Trump said before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday (local time) that the US wanted the Gazans to be fed and they are actually doing it.