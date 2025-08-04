Grip Eases, Gaze Holds For Fund Managers





Introduced last August, the institutional mechanism shifts the onus of detecting and preventing market abuse onto asset management companies (AMCs) and their senior leadership.





AMCs will now need to implement alert-based surveillance systems that scan e-mails, chats, access logs and even closed-circuit television footage to detect suspicious activity.





-- Samie Modak, Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

However, phone call recording will still be mandatory. Sources say the changes may not apply evenly across the board, as some fund houses could choose to stick with tighter controls.