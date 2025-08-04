HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Grip Eases, Gaze Holds For Fund Managers

Mon, 04 August 2025
A new institutional mechanism to check market abuse is expected to relax certain compliance rules for fund managers starting next month, including the requirement to record or hold face-to-face meetings during market hours. 

However, phone call recording will still be mandatory. Sources say the changes may not apply evenly across the board, as some fund houses could choose to stick with tighter controls.

Introduced last August, the institutional mechanism shifts the onus of detecting and preventing market abuse onto asset management companies (AMCs) and their senior leadership.

AMCs will now need to implement alert-based surveillance systems that scan e-mails, chats, access logs and even closed-circuit television footage to detect suspicious activity.

-- Samie Modak, Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man swept away by swollen river during picnic in Meghalaya
Day 5: Who's Ahead? Too Close To Call
Drama in the most dramatic of series isn't over yet!

India 'financed' Russia's war in Ukraine: Top Trump aide
India 'financed' Russia's war in Ukraine: Top Trump aide

Miller said that US President Donald Trump has a 'tremendous' relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the peace options for the region are on the table.

'Such Laws Are Designed To Terrorise People'
'Such Laws Are Designed To Terrorise People'

'The definitions in the Act are so wide and so vague that they can be easily misused to target individuals who may not be conducive to the present government in power.'

'Ended 5 wars': Trump again takes credit for India-Pak truce
'Ended 5 wars': Trump again takes credit for India-Pak truce

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim on several occasions.

