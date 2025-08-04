HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Devotees throng Shiva temples across UP on final Monday of Shravan

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
14:09
Flower petals being showered on devotees from a chopper in UP
Flower petals being showered on devotees from a chopper in UP
Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh witnessed a huge rush of devotees on the fourth and final Monday of the holy month of Shravan, with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" echoing in the air. In Varanasi, thousands of devotees queued up since early morning to offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, where the idol of Lord Shiva was adorned with Rudraksha on the auspicious day. 

Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari welcomed devotees by showering flower petals on them at the temple premises. The temple trust said extensive arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth and safe darshan experience, including drinking water counters, medical help desks, lost-and-found centres, and security checkpoints. 

Despite intermittent rains in Sambhal, prominent temples including the Mouchhon Wale Shiva Temple in Chandausi, Saadat Badi Pataleshwar in Bahjoi and the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple, which was opened for devotees after 46 years -- saw significant footfall. Thousands of kanwariyas, carrying gangajal from Rajghat, Narora, Haridwar, and Brijghat offered it at local temples. Roads across districts reverberated with religious slogans as devotees made their way to temples for the concluding Monday of the Shravan month. 

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the crowds and ensure security. A local Manoj Gupta said he, along with 21 couples, performed Rudrabhishek at Chamunda Temple. "Even the rain couldn't dampen our spirits," said another devotee, Bhuvanesh Kumar Varshney, who attended the morning prayers at Chandausi despite the drizzle. In Lucknow, there was a huge crowd at Mankeshwar temple amid rains. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Insects can enter, says Air India after roaches on flight
LIVE! Insects can enter, says Air India after roaches on flight

Staring at defeat, India defend selection strategy
Staring at defeat, India defend selection strategy

'Yeah, 100 per cent. That's a good question, and I think that's something we'll obviously reflect on after the tour, the things we could have done better.'

If you're a true Indian, you wouldn't say...: SC raps Rahul
If you're a true Indian, you wouldn't say...: SC raps Rahul

'You are Leader of Opposition. Say things in Parliament, why do you have say it on social media?'

Why Trump Is Upset With India
Why Trump Is Upset With India

'We can't rule out the possibility that this was personal for Trump: That he was upset with India for not letting him take credit for a role in the ceasefire with Pakistan, with Modi for giving detailed rejections of his various...

Schoolboy in...: Tharoor on Trump's 'dead economy' remark
Schoolboy in...: Tharoor on Trump's 'dead economy' remark

The entire impact of Trump's tariff policies over the last six months or so has taken the whole world back, and India too had a bit of a jolt just two to three days ago, Tharoor said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD