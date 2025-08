18:49

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel was the lead gainer, humping by 4.31 per cent. BEL, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.





However, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.