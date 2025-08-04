HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP top brass to vacate offices

Mon, 04 August 2025
Home Minister Amit Shah vacates the North Block which used to be occupied by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel earlier and has moved his office to the Central Vista. FM Nirmala Sitharaman will also move out next month, with defence minister Rajnath Singh and EAM Dr S Jaishankar moving out of South Block next year. 

The Modi government is also building lavish apartments for 250 of its MPs.  

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Income Tax Bill, 2025, for passage in Parliament towards achieving comprehensive simplification of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Incidentally, Amit Shah's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday has caused ripples and sources say the gist of the meeting is the real 'atom bomb' and not Rahul Gandhi's EC corruption claims which the Congress leader had called 'atom bomb' 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and separately within hours at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

It was not known the reasons behind the subsequent meetings of the prime minister and the home minister with the President.

LIVE! A terrorist is a terrorist: Shankaracharya on saffron terror

Turning Point? Siraj's Misstep Costs India Big

Just as India threatened to take full control before lunch, a costly fielding lapse by Mohammed Siraj handed England a lifeline - and it couldn't have come at a worse time.

Modi, Shah call on President Murmu, reasons unknown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu separately within hours at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Govt to push bills as Oppn seeks debate on Bihar SIR

The government is likely to push for the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill in the Lok Sabha, despite ongoing parliamentary disruptions due to opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls....

PIX: Rain halts England charge, India live another day

Images from Day 4 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, on Sunday.

