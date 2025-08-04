At least 299 dead including 140 children in floods in...

11:42

The NDMA said the deluges, which began on June 26, have "left a trail of devastation across the country."





The fatalities include 102 men, 57 women, and 140 children, while the injured comprise 239 children, 204 women, and 272 men. According to Dawn, the extreme weather has also damaged 1,676 houses--of which 562 were completely destroyed and 1,114 were partially damaged. The floods also resulted in the loss of 428 livestock, further compounding hardships for affected communities. -- ANI

