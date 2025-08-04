HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
At least 299 dead including 140 children in floods in...

Mon, 04 August 2025
At least 299 people, including 140 children, have died and over 700 others injured due to flash floods and torrential rains that have swept through multiple parts of Pakistan since late June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday, Dawn reported. 

The NDMA said the deluges, which began on June 26, have "left a trail of devastation across the country." 

The fatalities include 102 men, 57 women, and 140 children, while the injured comprise 239 children, 204 women, and 272 men. According to Dawn, the extreme weather has also damaged 1,676 houses--of which 562 were completely destroyed and 1,114 were partially damaged. The floods also resulted in the loss of 428 livestock, further compounding hardships for affected communities. -- ANI

