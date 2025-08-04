Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to technical issue

12:51





According to a spokesperson from Air India Express, the aircraft executed a precautionary landing after circling in the air to burn fuel and reduce its weight. The manoeuvre was carried out in line with standard safety procedures.





"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," the spokesperson said in an official statement.





The airline stated that an alternative aircraft was organised to ensure the onward journey of the affected passengers. -- ANI

Air India Express flight IX2718, which took off from Bengaluru, was forced to return to the airport on Sunday after encountering a technical issue mid-air, the airline said on Monday.