HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to technical issue

Mon, 04 August 2025
Share:
12:51
image
Air India Express flight IX2718, which took off from Bengaluru, was forced to return to the airport on Sunday after encountering a technical issue mid-air, the airline said on Monday. 

According to a spokesperson from Air India Express, the aircraft executed a precautionary landing after circling in the air to burn fuel and reduce its weight. The manoeuvre was carried out in line with standard safety procedures. 

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," the spokesperson said in an official statement. 

The airline stated that an alternative aircraft was organised to ensure the onward journey of the affected passengers. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I want Israel to feed starving Gazans: Trump
LIVE! I want Israel to feed starving Gazans: Trump

Chocolates, biometric: How dossier nails Pak's Pahalgam plot
Chocolates, biometric: How dossier nails Pak's Pahalgam plot

Security agencies have gathered evidence, including Pakistani government documents and biometric data, confirming that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were Pakistani nationals.

Can India pull off a heist at The Oval?
Can India pull off a heist at The Oval?

'Tomorrow we can just focus on doing a good warm-up, get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again.'

How do you know China took 2000 sq km land?: SC slams Rahul
How do you know China took 2000 sq km land?: SC slams Rahul

'You are Leader of Opposition. Say things in Parliament, why do you have say it on social media?'

Why Trump Is Upset With India
Why Trump Is Upset With India

'We can't rule out the possibility that this was personal for Trump: That he was upset with India for not letting him take credit for a role in the ceasefire with Pakistan, with Modi for giving detailed rejections of his various...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD