Afghanistan faces soaring hunger crisis as WFP seeks urgent aid

Mon, 04 August 2025
11:54
3.5 mn Afghan children are malnourished
Hunger in Afghanistan is worsening, with the World Food Programme (WFP) warning it needs $539 million over the next six months to address the country's growing food crisis, Khaama Press reported. 

The agency said on Sunday that returning women and children are among the most vulnerable, facing the harshest effects of rising food insecurity. According to Khaama Press, the WFP stated that the situation is deteriorating rapidly, as more Afghan families struggle to afford basic food amid widespread poverty and economic instability.

"Two out of every three women leading households are unable to feed their families," WFP said, highlighting the dire condition that has left millions in desperate need of assistance. The organisation also reported that 3.5 million Afghan children are already suffering from malnutrition, further intensifying the humanitarian emergency. -- ANI

