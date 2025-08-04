22 people lost in Rishikesh rescued

10:41

The swollen Ganga in Rishikesh. File pic





According to Uttarakhand SDRF, "Upon receiving information about a group of 22 people getting lost on Neelkanth road under the jurisdiction of Police Station Laxman Jhula, a rescue team was immediately dispatched from SDRF Dhalwala under the leadership of Additional Sub Inspector Mahavir Chauhan to the spot. With the help of the forest team, the said 22 people were brought safely to Bhimgoda Barrage and handed over to the district police."





Uttarakhand has been experiencing widespread damage due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, leading to loss of life, disruption of everyday life, and damage to infrastructure, including roads. On Sunday, following reports of waterlogging in Indira Colony, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office of Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district promptly dispatched the SDRF rescue team to the site.





The team is currently deployed in the affected area, where the water level of the Levada River is receding. No reports of loss of life have been received so far. For security, the SDRF team remains vigilant in the waterlogged area, continuously monitoring potential risks. The administrative team is also present, ensuring necessary coordination and action to maintain safety and restore normalcy in the region. -- ANI

