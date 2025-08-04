1 terrorist killed in Kulgam, search ops continue

08:47





On Saturday, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).





In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."





"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X. In an earlier operation by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps in the Poonch sector on July 30, two terror operatives were neutralised while attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.





In its post the White Knight Corps said, " Operation Shivashakti. In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JK Police led to a successful operation." -- ANI

Security forces are continuing their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district for the fourth day. So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.